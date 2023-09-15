FIDLAR have shared a brand new single, ‘Nudge’, and details of a UK headline tour

The band are coming to the UK this November.

FIDLAR have released their new single ‘Nudge’.

The track – which follows on from their recent EP ‘That’s Life’ – arrives alongside news of a UK tour.

“’Nudge’ is a song about your friend that keeps kooking it, so you gotta give them a “nudge” to get their shit together,” says frontman Zac Carper.

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

NOVEMBER
9 Bristol, UK – SWX
11 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
12 Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanizers
14 London, UK – KOKO
15 Manchester, UK – The O2 Ritz
17 Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute
18 Leeds, UK – Stylus

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Zara Larsson has teamed up with David Guetta for her latest single, 'On My Love'
Music News
Jessica Winter, Kid Kapichi, Pixey and more complete the line up to Live at Leeds In the City 2023
Music News
NOBRO have announced their debut album, celebrating "girl power and rock'n'roll' with new single 'Where My Girls At'
READ MORE