FIDLAR have shared a brand new single, ‘Nudge’, and details of a UK headline tour

FIDLAR have released their new single ‘Nudge’.

The track – which follows on from their recent EP ‘That’s Life’ – arrives alongside news of a UK tour.

“’Nudge’ is a song about your friend that keeps kooking it, so you gotta give them a “nudge” to get their shit together,” says frontman Zac Carper.

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

NOVEMBER

9 Bristol, UK – SWX

11 Nottingham, UK – Rock City

12 Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanizers

14 London, UK – KOKO

15 Manchester, UK – The O2 Ritz

17 Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

18 Leeds, UK – Stylus