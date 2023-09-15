FIDLAR have shared a brand new single, ‘Nudge’, and details of a UK headline tour

FIDLAR have released their new single ‘Nudge’.
The track – which follows on from their recent EP ‘That’s Life’ – arrives alongside news of a UK tour.
“’Nudge’ is a song about your friend that keeps kooking it, so you gotta give them a “nudge” to get their shit together,” says frontman Zac Carper.
Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:
NOVEMBER
9 Bristol, UK – SWX
11 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
12 Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanizers
14 London, UK – KOKO
15 Manchester, UK – The O2 Ritz
17 Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute
18 Leeds, UK – Stylus