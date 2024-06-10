FIDLAR have announced their new album with two “sad moshpit” singles, ‘GET OFF MY WAVE’ and ‘FIX ME’

The full-length is their first in over five years.

FIDLAR have announced their fourth album.

Their first record in over five years, ‘SURVIVING THE DREAM’ will be released on 20th September, preceded by new double-single ‘GET OFF MY WAVE’ and ‘FIX ME’.

The news follows on from their recent EP ‘That’s Life’, singles ‘Nudge’ and ‘Move On’, and a UK headline tour at the end of last year.

“This record is about doubling down on what you love,” says frontman Zac Carper. “For us, its about playing shows and making music. Coming back after a few years away, our intention was to self-make an album that the 3 of us are stoked on. We’re very very very pumped on it and what’s to come. These songs are meant to be heard live with the fellow FIDIOTS going off.”

“We picked these two songs to lead off the record because it represents the energy we pull off live,” he adds. “It’s all about the sad moshpit. And having Sosie agree to be part of the video was just awesome. We did karaoke with her on her birthday and she killed it. When we came up with the idea, she was the only choice. She’s perfect.”

Check out the new singles below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. FIX ME
  2. LOW
  3. SAD KID
  4. DOWN N OUT
  5. ORANGE COUNTY
  6. BREAK YOUR HEART
  7. GET OFF MY WAVE
  8. CHANGE
  9. MAKING SHIT UP
  10. DOG HOUSE
  11. I DON’T WANT TO DO THIS
  12. NUDGE
  13. HURT
