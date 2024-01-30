Field Day Festival has unveiled its 2024 line-up, with Justice and PinkPantheress headlining the event.

The festival, part of the wider All Points East series of events, is scheduled for Saturday, August 24, at Victoria Park in London.

Justic will be performing tracks from their forthcoming album ‘Hyperdrama’. The record, set to be released this spring, has already seen the release of two singles, ‘One Night/All Night’ (featuring Tame Impala) and ‘Generator’. The duo is also slated to perform at Coachella 2024, marking the debut of their new live show.

PinkPantheress, who released her debut album ‘Heaven Knows’ in November 2023, will also be headlining the festival, and is currently nominated for two BRIT Awards 2024: Song Of The Year (‘Boy’s A Liar’) and Best New Artist.

The festival’s line-up also includes 2ManyDJs (DJ set), Romy (live), Mura Masa (DJ set), I. Jordan (live), Yves Tumor, and Sega Bodega, among others. Tickets for Field Day 2024 will go on general sale at 11am GMT on Friday, February 2. American Express UK cardmembers can already purchase tickets via an AMEX pre-sale, and an All Points East pre-sale is set to go live at 11am GMT on Thursday, February 1.

The wider All Points East series will feature headline performances from LCD Soundsystem, Loyle Carner, The Postal Service, and Death Cab For Cutie, with other acts including Nas, Pixies, and Jai Paul.

The full line-up announced so far reads:

Justice

PinkPantheress

Charlotte de Witte Presents Overd

2ManyDJs (DJ set)

Bambii

Brutalismus 3000

George Riley

DJ Horsegirrl

I. Jordan (live)

Hudson Mohawke & Tigal.Jordan (live)

John Glacier

Mura Masa (DJ set)

Romy (live)

Sega Bodega

Skin on Skin & KETTAMA

Vegyn

Yaeii

Yves Tumor