Fightstar have announced their first gig in over eight years.

Charlie Simpson and co. will perform at London’s OVO Arena Wembley – their biggest ever headline show – on 22nd March, with special guests Twin Atlantic and Loathe.

Charlie comments, “Next year marks 20 years since Fightstar played our first show in a tiny night club in Northampton, mainly in front of friends and family. To be sat here today about to play our biggest ever headline show at London’s legendary Wembley Arena is something that is hard for us to comprehend. We are so thankful to all our fans who have been so loyal to us and we can’t wait to celebrate this milestone with them. This will be a very special night for all of us.”

Tickets for the show will go on general sale this Friday, 10th November.