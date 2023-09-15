FIZZ have shared another cut from their upcoming debut album – check out heartbreak single ‘You, Me, Lonely’

FIZZ have shared a new single, ‘You, Me, Lonely’.
The band – dodie, Orla Gartland, Greta Isaac and Martin Luke Brown – are currently gearing up for the release of their debut album ‘The Secret To Life’, due for release on 27th October via Decca Records.
FIZZ explain: “You, Me, Lonely.. a full sentence, this sad phrase echoes to start a song about a partnership that has run its course: ‘I love you, I need to. What am I without you?’ [It’s] a time capsule for the moment right before 2 hearts break.”
Check out the single below, and catch them live at the following:
SEPTEMBER
27 Vicar Street, Dublin
29 O2 Institute, Birmingham
30 CHALK, Brighton
OCTOBER
02 SWX, Bristol
03 Tramshed, Cardiff
05 O2 Ritz, Manchester
06 Old Fruitmarket, Glasgow
07 Project House, Leeds
09 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London