FIZZ have shared another cut from their upcoming debut album – check out heartbreak single ‘You, Me, Lonely’

FIZZ have shared a new single, ‘You, Me, Lonely’.

The band – dodie, Orla Gartland, Greta Isaac and Martin Luke Brown – are currently gearing up for the release of their debut album ‘The Secret To Life’, due for release on 27th October via Decca Records.

FIZZ explain: “You, Me, Lonely.. a full sentence, this sad phrase echoes to start a song about a partnership that has run its course: ‘I love you, I need to. What am I without you?’ [It’s] a time capsule for the moment right before 2 hearts break.”

Check out the single below, and catch them live at the following:

SEPTEMBER

27 Vicar Street, Dublin

29 O2 Institute, Birmingham

30 CHALK, Brighton

OCTOBER

02 SWX, Bristol

03 Tramshed, Cardiff

05 O2 Ritz, Manchester

06 Old Fruitmarket, Glasgow

07 Project House, Leeds

09 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London