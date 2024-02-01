FIZZ have shared a video for their debut album’s title-track, ‘The Secret To Life’

FIZZ have shared a new video, ‘The Secret To Life’.

The band – dodie, Orla Gartland, Greta Isaac and Martin Luke Brown – recently released their debut album of the same name via Decca Records.

Of creating the song, the band say: “Orla brought a wonky guitar riff to the table which the group tweaked and before long it had morphed into something new entirely – meanwhile Pete Miles (producer, wizard) recorded a loop of the group stomping on the live room floor. From there, it’s all a blur… The creation of this song will forever remain a mystery, even to the band.”

Check out the video below; FIZZ’s debut headline tour of the UK kicks off in a few weeks.