FKA Twigs is set to introduce ‘AI Twigs’ to manage her online presence while she focuses on making music

FKA Twigs has developed a deepfake version of herself named ‘AI Twigs’ to interact with fans online while she concentrates on her music creation.

As Rolling Stone reports, in a written testimony – set to be presented later today (30th April) at the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Intellectual Property in Washington D.C., Twigs details her involvement with the technology, highlighting the control artists can have when they consent to its use. She describes ‘AI Twigs’ as being trained in her personality and capable of speaking multiple languages using her exact tone of voice. Twigs plans to utilize this AI-driven persona later this year as a means to maintain her online presence.

“In the past year, I have developed my own deepfake version of myself that is not only trained in my personality but also can use my exact tone of voice to speak many languages,” Twigs stated in her testimony. She plans to engage ‘AI Twigs’ to handle her social media interactions, allowing her to focus on her art from her studio.

Twigs emphasized the potential benefits of such technologies, stating, “These and similar emerging technologies are highly valuable tools both artistically and commercially when under the control of the artist.”

The testimony comes in light of the ‘No Fakes’ Act, aimed at protecting public figures from unauthorized AI reproductions of their names, images, and likenesses. Twigs shared her concerns about the unregulated use of AI, warning of the risks it poses to the careers and identities of public figures.

“That the very essence of our being at its most human level can be violated by the unscrupulous use of AI to create a digital facsimile that purports to be us, and our work, is inherently wrong,” she wrote. She called for collective action from the industry and legislators to safeguard creative and intellectual rights.

Twigs will appear at today’s hearing alongside Robert Kyncl, CEO of Warner Music Group, and representatives from the Motion Picture Association and SAG-AFTRA.