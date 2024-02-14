Flamango Bay have shared a new teaser track from their upcoming EP – check out ‘Boyz’

Flamango Bay have shared a new single, ‘Boyz’.

It’s the latest track from the LA group’s upcoming EP ‘Mascara’, set for release on 22nd March via Moshi Moshi, and sees Ikaika Gunderson reflecting on the experience of being newly out as a non-binary person.

“I found myself getting annoyed with men who spoke with such conviction when they were being unrealistic,” they explain. “Or overestimating themselves when they wrongly thought they could do everything themselves. The thing that got me the most is that not only were these attitudes socially acceptable, they were even seen as praise-worthy.

“I wrote this song making fun of them. Ironically, this expression finds me participating in this very “boy” performance: comparing myself to others and feeling a sense of competitiveness against them.”

Check out the track below.