Flamango Bay have shared a new teaser track from their upcoming EP – check out ‘Boyz’

The band have an EP coming in March.

Flamango Bay have shared a new single, ‘Boyz’.

It’s the latest track from the LA group’s upcoming EP ‘Mascara’, set for release on 22nd March via Moshi Moshi, and sees Ikaika Gunderson reflecting on the experience of being newly out as a non-binary person.

“I found myself getting annoyed with men who spoke with such conviction when they were being unrealistic,” they explain. “Or overestimating themselves when they wrongly thought they could do everything themselves. The thing that got me the most is that not only were these attitudes socially acceptable, they were even seen as praise-worthy.

“I wrote this song making fun of them. Ironically, this expression finds me participating in this very “boy” performance: comparing myself to others and feeling a sense of competitiveness against them.”

Check out the track below.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Maya Hawke has announced her new album, 'Chaos Angel'
Music News
L.S. DUNES have released a new Valentine's single, 'How Dare You'
Music News
Ryan Beatty has confirmed a new London show for April
READ MORE