Flamingods have released a new single from their upcoming album – check out ‘Adana’

Flamingods have released a new single.

‘Adana’ is the latest cut from their just-announced new album, ‘Head of Pomegranate’. The full-length will arrive on 13th October, and has already been preceded by recent singles ‘Dirty Money’, ‘Tall Glass’, ‘Dreams (On The Strip)’ and ‘Gutterball’.

Speaking on the track Rasool shares: “Adana has existed in demo form for over 7 years. It was a demo for both of our previous albums until we finally re-shaped it to work for this record. The track is inspired in equal parts by krautrock, UK new wave and Turkish psychedelia or Anatolian rock.

“Having grown up together, there’s a brotherly bond that comes through on the track. We’ve been playing music together under various guises since the age of sixteen and there is a near telepathic level of musicality that extends into the music we create these days. Lyrically, this shines through and I get to share some memories of times we’ve had on tour from our decade plus as a band.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

NOVEMBER

04 Margate | Where Else?

08 Cambridge | The Portland Arms

09 London | Scala

16 Birmingham | The Hare & Hounds

17 Sheffield | Yellow Arch Studio

18 Stroud | Brunel Goods Shed