Flamingods have released a new anti-war song from their upcoming album – check out ‘Dirty Money’

Flamingods have released a new single.

‘Dirty Money’ is the latest cut from their just-announced new album, ‘Head of Pomegranate’. The full-length will arrive on 13th October, and has already been preceded by recent singles ‘Tall Glass’, ‘Dreams (On The Strip)’ and ‘Gutterball’.

“We were taking influence from Bruce Haack, Gonjasufi and Kendrick Lamar’s ‘For Sale? – Interlude’ sonically for this one,” the band explain, “tracks that are hypnotic and repetitively bouncy. We loved making this one. It’s basically an anti-war song filtered through a world of wonky electronica, fuzz and a good dose of heady desert-psychedelia – ‘Your idols bleeding out your care – with dirty bills of air-to-air’.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

OCTOBER

06 Guernsey | St James

NOVEMBER

04 Margate | Where Else?

08 Cambridge | The Portland Arms

09 London | Scala

16 Birmingham | The Hare & Hounds

17 Sheffield | Yellow Arch Studio

18 Stroud | Brunel Goods Shed