Flat Party air out generational frustrations with their new single, ‘Hindsight’

London six-piece Flat Party have released a new single, ‘Hindsight’.

It’s a track from the band’s upcoming self-titled debut EP, due 19th January via Submarine Cat Records, and coincides with their UK headline tour running through November / December.

Vocalist Jack Lawther says of the track: “Our generation is often seen as this group of people who moan for no reason, but it really does feel like we’ve got absolutely no power to try and shift things for the better.

“The lyrics for this came just after the first lockdown, which inspired the anger behind the end passage. There’s a lot to unpack with the rest of the song, but its ultimately about frustration, especially at the attitudes that are commonly directed to our generation about the state of the world and how “ungrateful” we are.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

NOVEMBER

24 Southampton, Heartbreakers

27 Milton Keynes, The Craufurd Arms

29 London, The Social

30 Brighton, Prince Albert

DECEMBER

1 Norwich, Voodoo Daddy’s

2 Tunbridge Wells, Forum Basement

3 Cambridge, The Blue Moon