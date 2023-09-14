Fletcher has postponed her upcoming tours of Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand following Lyme disease diagnosis

Fletcher has postponed her upcoming tours of Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand after being diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Writing on social media, Cari explained to fans: “I have recently been diagnosed with Lyme disease. I started to become increasingly ill over the last couple years and just kept pushing through even though I knew there was something deeper going on.”

“Lyme has affected in a variety of ways and while it has not only taken a tremendous toll on my physical body, it has also caused concern for my voice as well. This has worn on my soul in a way that’s hard to even put words to as singing is the thing I love most in this world and my voice is my vessel for expression.

i’m gutted that this news got to you before i shared and gutted that i had to share this news. ily all so much. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/KPR9wy0Ptt — FLETCHER (@findingfletcher) September 13, 2023

The tours have been delayed until some time in 2024, with rescheduled dates to be announced. Original tickets will be honoured at the new shows. Her performances at Music Midtown and All Things Go this month will be her last scheduled dates of 2023.

“You all know how much I love performing and seeing you on the road and I’m truly heartbroken to let you down,” she continued. “I debated on whether or not I wanted to speak about this publicly, but I’ve always let you into my world through the good, the bad and the ugly and I didn’t want to stop sharing with you now.”

“Unfortunately, touring and singing every night just isn’t something my body is capable of in this moment. I want to show up for you all 100% and give you the best show that I know that I have in me and one that you deserve.”