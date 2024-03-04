FLETCHER has released a new single from her upcoming second album – check out ‘Doing Better’

Her full-length is out in a few weeks.

FLETCHER has released a new single, ‘Doing Better’.

It’s the latest from her new album ‘In Search Of The Antidote’, due 22nd March. Her second full-length, it follows debut LP ‘Girl Of My Dreams’.

“When I put out ‘Becky’s So Hot’ it got quite a reaction, but in a lot of ways that attention didn’t feel good,” FLETCHER says of the inspiration for the new track. 

“I wrote ‘Doing Better’ as a way to explore my ego and call myself out, but also to tell the truth about what I was feeling at the time.” 

Check out the new single below.

