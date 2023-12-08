Fletcher has released a new single, ‘Eras Of Us’

Fletcher is back with a new single, ‘Eras Of Us’.

“I was lucky enough to see The Eras Tour this summer,” she explains, “and I ran into someone from my past who was a great love.

“Being at the same show and knowing that we were both scream singing all the lyrics written by an artist who has narrated so many of the romances throughout my life, the eras of our relationship rose and hit me like a wave.

“But water can’t ever be held, and writing this song was my best attempt at creating the container to capture that moment in time even if it was the closing of a chapter.”

The track follows the postponement of her tours of Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand after she was diagnosed with Lyme disease. Her debut album ‘Girl Of My Dreams’ came out in 2022.

Check out the new single below.