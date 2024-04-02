FLETCHER has released a video for new album cut ‘Pretending’

Her new full-length is out now.

FLETCHER has released a new video for ‘Pretending’.

It’s the latest from her new album ‘In Search Of The Antidote’, released back in March. Her second full-length, it follows debut LP ‘Girl Of My Dreams’.

“I don’t know if it’s because I’m a Pisces, but I can meet a beautiful person in a coffee shop and suddenly start asking myself, ‘What would my life look like with you?’” says FLETCHER.

“‘Pretending’ is about having that person at the back of your mind who makes you keep wondering, ‘Is it going to be us that end up together one day?’”

Check out the new single below.

