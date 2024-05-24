FLO drop a friendly reminder they’re not to be played with on new single ‘Caught Up’

FLO have shared a new single, ‘Caught Up’.

The track follows on from recent drop ‘Walk Like This’, as well as last year’s ‘3 Of Us’ EP, which featured the title-track, ‘Control Freak’, ‘Change’, and bonus track ‘Suite Life (Familiar)’ Feat. Bellah.

Speaking about the track, FLO comment: “It’s very simple, we are not going to lose ourselves going crazy over a guy, if you get caught up its a simple bye bye. We know our worth and Caught up is a friendly reminder that we are not to be played with”

Check it out below.