FLO drop a friendly reminder they’re not to be played with on new single ‘Caught Up’

Renée, Jorja and Stella are following up on their '3 Of Us' EP.
Photo credit: Randijah Simmons

FLO have shared a new single, ‘Caught Up’.

The track follows on from recent drop ‘Walk Like This’, as well as last year’s ‘3 Of Us’ EP, which featured the title-track, ‘Control Freak’, ‘Change’, and bonus track ‘Suite Life (Familiar)’ Feat. Bellah.

Speaking about the track, FLO comment: “It’s very simple, we are not going to lose ourselves going crazy over a guy, if you get caught up its a simple bye bye. We know our worth and Caught up is a friendly reminder that we are not to be played with”

Check it out below.

