FLO’s new single ‘Walk Like This’ is “for the certified lover girl in us all”

Renée, Jorja and Stella are follow up on their '3 Of Us' EP.
Photo Credit: Tallulah Ballard

FLO have shared a brand new single, ‘Walk Like This’.

The track follows on from last year’s ‘3 Of Us’ EP, which featured the title-track, ‘Control Freak’, ‘Change’, and bonus track ‘Suite Life (Familiar)’ Feat. Bellah.

The trio explain: “We made ‘Walk Like This’ with our frequent and loved collaborators MNEK, Kabba, Relyt, Talay Riley and Ashton Sellars. It was the end of 2023 and we wanted to create something sexy, still fun and upbeat and for the certified lover girl in us all. It’s okay to admit a man’s doing well from time to time! We hope it makes you feel confident, a bit naughty and adds that extra sway to your walk. It’s full of energy, good vibes and we love it!”

Check it out below.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
d4vd has shared an introspective track inspired by moving, 'My House Is Not A Home'
Music News
girl in red has released a new single, 'DOING IT AGAIN BABY': "This is the most fun track I've ever made"
Music News
Alfie Templeman has announced his second album, 'Radiosoul' - give the title-track a listen now
READ MORE