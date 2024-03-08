FLO’s new single ‘Walk Like This’ is “for the certified lover girl in us all”

FLO have shared a brand new single, ‘Walk Like This’.

The track follows on from last year’s ‘3 Of Us’ EP, which featured the title-track, ‘Control Freak’, ‘Change’, and bonus track ‘Suite Life (Familiar)’ Feat. Bellah.

The trio explain: “We made ‘Walk Like This’ with our frequent and loved collaborators MNEK, Kabba, Relyt, Talay Riley and Ashton Sellars. It was the end of 2023 and we wanted to create something sexy, still fun and upbeat and for the certified lover girl in us all. It’s okay to admit a man’s doing well from time to time! We hope it makes you feel confident, a bit naughty and adds that extra sway to your walk. It’s full of energy, good vibes and we love it!”

Check it out below.