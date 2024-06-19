FLOHIO has released a new single, ‘Juice’.

The track follows her recent drop ‘Make It Bang’, which – produced by Karma Kid – marked her first release since the arrival of debut album ‘Out of Heart’ in 2022.

“Juice is one of those records where I had no plans or intentions in the direction it was going to go,” she explains. “I was feeling nice and in a really good mood that day, this was one of my first sessions with Oscar who produced the track so we were just testing the waters and came out with Juice in my little studio down in Bermondsey.”

Check it out below.