FLOHIO is back and teasing her second album with a new Karma Kid-produced single, ‘Make It Bang’

FLOHIO is back with a new single.

‘Make It Bang’ – produced by Karma Kid – is her first release since the arrival of debut album ‘Out of Heart’ in 2022.

She comments: “Always admired Karma Kid’s sonic versatility. I recorded my first songs just up the road from Brixton over a decade ago – those were good times! It felt full circle being in that room, creating with wonder kids.

“I took a year off music after touring ‘Out of Heart,’ thinking about the next phase. Wanted something stimulating, fun, and light after a heavy 2023. Inspired by Jersey Club and Electronic music, and added a London flair while keeping my industrial sound. Love how the sounds in ‘Make It Bang’ cut through!

“Excited about piecing together concepts for my next album. I’m pushing myself harder than ever before.”

Check it out below.