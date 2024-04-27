Florence + The Machine are set to perform ‘Lungs’ with an orchestra at BBC Proms

Florence + The Machine are set to celebrate the 15th anniversary of debut album ‘Lungs’ with a unique orchestral performance at this year’s BBC Proms in September.

The event, titled Symphony of Lungs, will feature Florence Welch performing the album in its entirety, accompanied by Jules Buckley and his orchestra.

Welch reflected on the significance of the album, saying, “This album was such a patchwork of a period of time. Of my messy teenage years and early twenties. I had no idea what I was doing or where it would go and a lot of the songs are simply an exhalation of joy. But that’s really where the sound of Florence + The Machine was born. So to have it still be so present in people’s hearts 15 years later, and to be invited to play through it orchestrally at the BBC Proms is such an honour.”

The performance, marking Welch’s first appearance at the BBC Proms, is scheduled for 11th September and will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3. It will also be recorded for future airing on BBC Radio 1, BBC TWO, and BBC iPlayer.

Tickets for the BBC Proms will be available starting 18 May at 9am. For further details, fans can visit bbc.co.uk.