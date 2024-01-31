Florence + The Machine has released her contribution to the soundtrack for Apple TV+’s ‘The New Look’, ‘White Cliffs Of Dover’

Florence + The Machine has released ‘White Cliffs Of Dover’, the first single from the official soundtrack for the upcoming Apple TV+ series ‘The New Look’.

The soundtrack, curated and produced by Jack Antonoff, features covers of popular early to mid-twentieth-century songs performed by a star-studded lineup of artists.

The collection will be the first release on Shadow Of The City, Antonoff’s new imprint at the independent label Dirty Hit. It includes contributions from his own band Bleachers, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius, and more.

The New Look’ is a historical drama from Todd A. Kessler, starring Ben Mendelsohn as ‘Christian Dior’ and Juliette Binoche as ‘Coco Chanel’. The series, which is set during World War II and the birth of modern fashion, will make its global debut on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, on Apple TV+.

The official soundtrack tracklist includes:

Florence + The Machine – “White Cliffs Of Dover”

The 1975- “Now Is The Hour”

Lana Del Rey – “Blue Skies”

Perfume Genius – “What A Difference A Day Makes”

Nick Cave – “La Vie En Rose”

Beabadoobee – “It’s Only A Paper Moon”

Joy Oladokun – “I Wished On The Moon”

Bartees Strange – “You Always Hurt The One You Love”

Sam Dew – “I Cover The Waterfront”

Bleachers – “Almost Like Being In Love”

Jack Antonoff, an eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer, has collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Diana Ross, Lorde, St. Vincent, Florence + The Machine, and Kevin Abstract. Antonoff’s band, Bleachers, is set to release their fourth studio album on Friday, March 8th. The album includes singles ‘Modern Girl’, ‘Alma Mater’, and ‘Tiny Moves’.