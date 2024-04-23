Flow Festival has signed up Halsey, Janelle Monáe, Aurora and more for this summer’s event

Flow Festival has signed up several more acts for 2024.

The new additions include Halsey, Janelle Monáe, Aurora, Vince Staples, Amaarae, Yves Tumor, Barry Can’t Swim, EVIAN CHRIST – LIVE AV, Ron Trent Presents WARM, Gasellit, Malla, Lauri Haav, SMC, Turisti, Grande Mahogany, and Goldielocks.

The event – which will be celebrating its 20th anniversary – will also host Pulp, Fred Again.., PJ Harvey, The Smile, Jessie Ware, Denzel Curry, Kenya Grace and Overmono.

Plus, RAYE, IDLES, Tinashe, Alvvays, Blonde Redhead, L’Impératrice, Miriam Bryant, Karri Koira, Ege Zulu & Orchestra, Yeboyah, Vesta, Jesse Markin, Jambo, Knife Girl, Glayden and Shrty.

This year’s festival takes place from 9th-11th August in Helsinki, Finland. Visit flowfestival.com for more information.