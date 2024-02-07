Flow Festival has signed up RAYE, IDLES and loads more for this summer’s event

Flow Festival has signed up several more acts for 2024.

Joining the festival are RAYE, IDLES, Tinashe, Alvvays, Blonde Redhead, L’Impératrice, Miriam Bryant, Karri Koira, Ege Zulu & Orchestra, Yeboyah, Vesta, Jesse Markin, Jambo, Knife Girl, Glayden and Shrty.

The event – which will be celebrating its 20th anniversary – will also host Pulp, Fred Again.., PJ Harvey, The Smile, Jessie Ware, Denzel Curry, Kenya Grace and Overmono.

Plus, Body & Soul: Danny Krivit, Joe Claussell & François K, Herrensauna , ibe, Arppa & Sunnuntain Seireenit, Antti Autio 4, Verneri Pohjola: Monkey Mind, Joalin, and Tinyhawk & Bizzarro.

This year’s festival takes place from 9th-11th August in Helsinki, Finland. Visit flowfestival.com for more information.