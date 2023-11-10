flowerovlove indulges in an everlasting crush with her new single, ‘a girl like me’

It's her last single of the year.
Photo Credit: Finn Waring

flowerovlove has shared a video for her new single, ‘Love You’.

It follows on from her EP ‘A Mosh Pit In The Clouds’, as well as a handful of summer singles including ‘Love You’, ‘Coffee Shop’, and ‘Next Best Exit’.

“Everlasting crushes can be so splendid and passionate,” she says of the track. “You can become devoted almost like a golden retriever is, but it also clashes with feels of drowning in oceans of uncertainty that the person you adore may not feel the same way, so you obsess with questions like “would a boy like you like a girl like me?” or “could someone like you like someone like me?””

Check it out below.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
The Libertines have announced an intimate club tour for 2024
Music News
Softcult have shared a new break-up single, 'Haunt You Still'
Features
Oscar Scheller: "Album-making has always been like writing diary entries to myself"
READ MORE