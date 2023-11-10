flowerovlove indulges in an everlasting crush with her new single, ‘a girl like me’

flowerovlove has shared a video for her new single, ‘Love You’.

It follows on from her EP ‘A Mosh Pit In The Clouds’, as well as a handful of summer singles including ‘Love You’, ‘Coffee Shop’, and ‘Next Best Exit’.

“Everlasting crushes can be so splendid and passionate,” she says of the track. “You can become devoted almost like a golden retriever is, but it also clashes with feels of drowning in oceans of uncertainty that the person you adore may not feel the same way, so you obsess with questions like “would a boy like you like a girl like me?” or “could someone like you like someone like me?””

Check it out below.