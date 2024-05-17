flowerovlove has shared an obsessive new single, ‘BOYS’

flowerovlove has released a new single, ‘BOYS’.

Her first new music of 2024, it follows ‘a girl like me’ from November last year and arrives ahead of summer festivals including Glastonbury, Sound City, Camp Bestival, Live at Leeds: In the Park, Tramlines Festival and Kendal Calling.

She explains: “BOYS is about being so deeply infatuated with boys that you can’t eat, sleep, think or breathe. They’re all you can think about, like they’re in your veins, in the best way possible, because fantasising about a crush is the best and most giddy feeling ever.”

Check it out below.