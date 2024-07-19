flowerovlove has unveiled a summer anthem about the rush of love, ‘breaking news’

London-based singer-songwriter flowerovlove has released her latest single, ‘breaking news’.

A vibrant summer anthem produced by Duck Blackwell and co-written with Ines Dunn, the track follows her recent drop ‘BOYS’.

She says of the track: “I was feeling sad when I wrote it, actually. I wanted to feel something lovey dovey, so I wanted to manifest feelings through a song.”

She adds, “‘breaking news’ is about the thought process when you go from a crush to falling in love super uncontrollably fast and you can’t stop it, in combination with the shock of realising ‘whoa this is more than a crush’.”

The accompanying music video for ‘Breaking News’ – live from 5pm BST – depicts flowerovlove finding love in a library, with the pair bonding over vinyl records and dancing through the bookshelves.

Check out the single below.

Following her UK festival appearances this summer, flowerovlove will make her US debut with headline shows in New York and Los Angeles in November.

The dates in full read:

JULY

26-28 Tramlines, Sheffield, UK

27 Camp Bestival, Dorset, UK

AUGUST

1-4 Kendal Calling, Cumbria, UK

17 Camp Bestival, Shropshire, UK

NOVEMBER

12 Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn, NY

14 The Moroccan Lounge, Los Angeles, CA