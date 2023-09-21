Flyte have teamed up with Florence Pugh for a stripped-down version of ‘Tough Love’.

The original track features Laura Marling, and is taken from the band’s upcoming self-titled album. Set for release on 27th October via Nettwerk, the full-length was recorded over 10 days at London’s Konk Studios.

“There are shades of our previous ‘break up’ record on ‘Tough Love’,” the duo explain, “both in the building cacophony of the arrangement and in the tone of its sentiment. It is however, manifesting a positive outcome. Our golden rule with this record was to examine the positive, or at the very least, strain towards a happy ending.”

Check out the new video below; it was shot in guitarist Will Taylor’s flat in North East London.