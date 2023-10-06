Flyte have released a new single, ‘Even On Bad Days’

The band's new album is coming later this year.
Photo Credit: Katie Silvester

Flyte have released a new single, ‘Even On Bad Days’.

The track’s taken from the band’s upcoming self-titled album. Set for release on 27th October via Nettwerk, the full-length was recorded over 10 days at London’s Konk Studios.

A press release explains: “The sublime track encapsulates the band’s endeavour to write “a realistic wedding vow”: “Even on bad days, the world is gonna spin… even on bad days, I still really want to win”, and will soon come accompanied by an additional Studio Documentary, offering insight into how the track came to be.”

Check out the new single below.

