Folly Group have released a new single about forgiveness, ‘I’ll Do What I Can’

Folly Group have released a new single, ‘I’ll Do What I Can’.

Following their recent tracks ‘Strange Neighbour’ and ‘Big Ground’, it’s an early teaser from the band’s new album ‘Down There!’, set for release on 12th January via So Young Records.

Vocalist / drummer Sean Harper says: “I’ll Do What I Can is about forgiving in a situation when forgiveness doesn’t come naturally. We’ve all been wronged by a friend at some point. In those instances, we feel a push and pull between a kind of social muscle memory which helps us forget our upset for the sake of the group, and a separate internal voice that shouts: “you don’t owe this person your company right now.”

“I suppose, it attempts to encapsulate a battle between comfort in the short term and peace in the long term. It tries to force itself through the moral hoops we all occasionally force ourselves through to wilfully let go of a grudge, because sooner or later we realise that holding a grudge means its target is winning.”

Check it out below.