Fontaines D.C. celebrate the past with their sentimental, self-directed video for new single ‘Favourite’

Fontaines D.C. have released a new single, ‘Favourite’.

The track is the second from their upcoming fourth album ‘ROMANCE’. Due out 23rd August via their new home XL Recordings, it will also see them tour the UK and Ireland this winter with support from Sorry (all dates) and DIIV (London only).

Speaking about the self-directed video, Conor Deegan says: “This video is a reminiscing of the past; of each other’s childhoods we didn’t know. To see people we know on an intimate level as adults in the tender ages of childhood, we explore where we came from, and who on some level, still are. I see a lot of familiar faces being pulled, and the antics these lads are undertaking in their videos are so disarming and vulnerable to see. I am at times reminded of boyish mannerisms that they’ve grown out of in the time I’ve known them – and some that they haven’t. I feel their souls there.

“I would like this video to serve as a way of honouring our friendships, and moving from that, the relationships we hold dear. Our mothers, fathers, siblings, aunties and uncles, grandmothers and grandfathers. Those who we still have, and those we have sadly lost.

“We haven’t lost that connection to each other, and are not afraid to come of age again, holding on to romance in a sometimes trying world.”

Check out the new track below, and catch them live at the following:

NOVEMBER

20 Wolverhampton, UK – The Halls

22 London, UK – Alexandra Palace

24 Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

26 Plymouth, UK – Pavilions

27 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

29 Manchester, UK – Aviva Studios

DECEMBER

3 Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

4 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

6 Dublin, IE – 3Arena