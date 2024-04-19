Fontaines D.C. have announced a new UK and Ireland headline tour

Fontaines D.C. have announced a new headline tour.

The dates are in support of their just-announced fourth album ‘ROMANCE’ – due out 23rd August via their new home XL Recordings – and will see them supported by Sorry (all dates) and DIIV (London only).

They’ll play:

NOVEMBER

20 Wolverhampton, UK – The Halls

22 London, UK – Alexandra Palace

24 Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

26 Plymouth, UK – Pavilions

27 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

29 Manchester, UK – Aviva Studios

DECEMBER

3 Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

4 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

6 Dublin, IE – 3Arena

The album marks the band’s first foray with mega-producer James Ford, and – from the sound of the new single – it promises to be their most assured and adventurous record yet. Following the critical and commercial success of 2022’s Skinty Fia, which reached number 1 in both the UK and Irish album charts, ‘ROMANCE’ sees the band expanding their horizons with a bold new image, and hints of new sonic frontiers.

Lead single ‘Starburster’ explodes onto the scene, a visceral exploration of a panic attack frontman Grian Chatten experienced in London’s St Pancras station. The song is a potent mix of sharp energy and sharper lyrics, building to a moment of catharsis before dissolving into a dreamy soundscape. A fitting introduction, ‘Starburster’ is accompanied by a music video from director Aube Perrie, known for work with Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, and The Hives.

According to a press release that accompanies the news, ‘ROMANCE’ finds the band – Grian Chatten (vocals), Carlos O’Connell (guitar), Conor Curley (guitar), Conor Deegan (bass), and Tom Coll (drums) – channelling ideas that have been brewing since the release of ‘Skinty Fia’. These plans coalesced while touring the US and Mexico with Arctic Monkeys, where the band discovered a newfound appreciation for artists who build expansive sonic worlds, citing Shygirl, Sega Bodega, Mos Def, A$AP Ferg, OutKast, and The Prodigy as influences.

Individual band members also took time for personal exploration. O’Connell ventured to Spain’s Castile-La Mancha and became a father, while Chatten spent time in LA and Deegan explored Paris. They reconvened in London, each pushing their creative boundaries with experimental riffs, chord progressions, and lyrical references.

After wrapping up their US tour in Autumn 2023, the band hunkered down for a month of writing, followed by pre-production in North London and a month-long recording session in a Parisian chateau.

Speaking on the album’s title, Conor Deegan explains, “We’ve always had this sense of idealism and romance. Each album gets further away from observing that through the lens of Ireland, as directly as ‘Dogrel’. The second album is about that detachment, and the third ‘Skinty Fia’ is about Irishness dislocated in the diaspora. Now we look to where and what else there is to be romantic about.”

Chatten expands on the theme, referencing the anime Akira, where love blossoms amidst a backdrop of urban decay and social unrest. “I’m fascinated by that idea – falling in love at the end of the world,” he says. “The album is about protecting that tiny flame. The closer armageddon looms, the more precious it becomes.”

O’Connell adds, “This record is about deciding what’s fantasy – the tangible world, or where you go in your mind. What represents reality more? That feels almost spiritual for us.”

“We say things on this record we’ve wanted to say for a long time,” reflects Chatten. “I never feel like it’s over, but it’s nice to feel lighter”.

‘ROMANCE’ will be supported by a worldwide tour kicking off this summer. The tour includes stops at Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds Festivals, and major headline dates across the UK and the US to come. Full details will be announced soon.

The tracklisting for ‘ROMANCE’ reads: