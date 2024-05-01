Fontaines D.C. have announced a one-off show in New York next week

Fontaines D.C. have announced a special one-off show at Warsaw in Brooklyn, New York, on May 8th. The announcement comes just weeks after the band revealed details of their upcoming fourth album, ‘ROMANCE’.
Tickets for the Brooklyn show are on sale now, giving fans in the area a chance to catch the band live before they embark on an extensive European and UK tour in support of the new album. The tour is set to kick off on June 12th in Bergen, Norway, and will see the band playing festivals such as Glastonbury, Fuji Rock, and Reading & Leeds, as well as headline shows in major cities like London, Paris, and Dublin.
Fontaines D.C. 2024 Tour Dates:
MAY
8 Warsaw, Brooklyn, NY, United States
JUNE
12 Bergenhus Festning, Bergen, Norway
14 Sideways 2024, Helsinki, Finland
15 Palladium Riga, Rīga, Latvia
16 Lukiškių kalėjimas 2.0, Vilnius, Lithuania
18 Klub Stodoła, Warszawa, Poland
19 TAMA, Poznań, Poland
21 Hurricane Festival 2024, Schnee, Germany
22 Southside Festival 2024, Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
23 La Prima Estate 2024, Lido Di Camaiore, Italy
25 Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone, Rome, Italy
26 Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland
28 Glastonbury Festival 2024, Pilton, United Kingdom
JULY
28 Fuji Rock Festival 2024, Niigata, Japan
AUGUST
9 Haldern Pop Festival 2024, Rees, Germany
11 Sziget Festival 2024, Budapest Iii. Kerület, Hungary
12 Center urbane kulture kino Šiška, Ljubljana, Slovenia
13 Arena Wien, Wien, Austria
15 Cabaret Vert 2024, Charleville-mézières, France
16 Pukkelpop 2024, Hasselt, Belgium
17 Praia fluvial do Taboão, Paredes De Coura, Portugal
20 PSM LOVES SUMMER BY %100 MÜZİK, İstanbul, Turkey
24 Leeds Festival 2024, Leeds, United Kingdom
25 Reading Festival 2024, Reading, United Kingdom
NOVEMBER
1 Sagres Campo Pequeno, Lisboa, Portugal
2 WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain
4 Alcatraz, Milan, Italy
5 X-TRA, Zurich, Switzerland
7 Zenith, Munich, Germany
8 Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany
9 K.B. Hallen, Frederiksberg, Denmark
11 Sporthalle, Hamburg, Germany
12 E-Werk, Cologne, Germany
13 Zénith de Paris, Paris, France
15 Forest National, Bruxelles, Belgium
16 AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands
20 Wolverhampton Civic Hall, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom
22 Alexandra Palace, London, United Kingdom
23 Alexandra Palace, London, United Kingdom
24 Utilita Arena Cardiff, Cardiff, United Kingdom
26 Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth, United Kingdom
27 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, United Kingdom
29 The Factory, Manchester, United Kingdom
30 The Factory, Manchester, United Kingdom
DECEMBER
1 The Factory, Manchester, United Kingdom
3 First Direct Arena, Leeds, United Kingdom
4 OVO Hydro, Glasgow, United Kingdom
6 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
7 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland