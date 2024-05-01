Fontaines D.C. have announced a one-off show in New York next week

Fontaines D.C. have announced a special one-off show at Warsaw in Brooklyn, New York, on May 8th. The announcement comes just weeks after the band revealed details of their upcoming fourth album, ‘ROMANCE’.

Tickets for the Brooklyn show are on sale now, giving fans in the area a chance to catch the band live before they embark on an extensive European and UK tour in support of the new album. The tour is set to kick off on June 12th in Bergen, Norway, and will see the band playing festivals such as Glastonbury, Fuji Rock, and Reading & Leeds, as well as headline shows in major cities like London, Paris, and Dublin.

Fontaines D.C. 2024 Tour Dates:

MAY

8 Warsaw, Brooklyn, NY, United States



JUNE

12 Bergenhus Festning, Bergen, Norway

14 Sideways 2024, Helsinki, Finland

15 Palladium Riga, Rīga, Latvia

16 Lukiškių kalėjimas 2.0, Vilnius, Lithuania

18 Klub Stodoła, Warszawa, Poland

19 TAMA, Poznań, Poland

21 Hurricane Festival 2024, Schnee, Germany

22 Southside Festival 2024, Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany

23 La Prima Estate 2024, Lido Di Camaiore, Italy

25 Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone, Rome, Italy

26 Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland

28 Glastonbury Festival 2024, Pilton, United Kingdom



JULY

28 Fuji Rock Festival 2024, Niigata, Japan



AUGUST

9 Haldern Pop Festival 2024, Rees, Germany

11 Sziget Festival 2024, Budapest Iii. Kerület, Hungary

12 Center urbane kulture kino Šiška, Ljubljana, Slovenia

13 Arena Wien, Wien, Austria

15 Cabaret Vert 2024, Charleville-mézières, France

16 Pukkelpop 2024, Hasselt, Belgium

17 Praia fluvial do Taboão, Paredes De Coura, Portugal

20 PSM LOVES SUMMER BY %100 MÜZİK, İstanbul, Turkey

24 Leeds Festival 2024, Leeds, United Kingdom

25 Reading Festival 2024, Reading, United Kingdom



NOVEMBER

1 Sagres Campo Pequeno, Lisboa, Portugal

2 WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain

4 Alcatraz, Milan, Italy

5 X-TRA, Zurich, Switzerland

7 Zenith, Munich, Germany

8 Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

9 K.B. Hallen, Frederiksberg, Denmark

11 Sporthalle, Hamburg, Germany

12 E-Werk, Cologne, Germany

13 Zénith de Paris, Paris, France

15 Forest National, Bruxelles, Belgium

16 AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

20 Wolverhampton Civic Hall, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

22 Alexandra Palace, London, United Kingdom

23 Alexandra Palace, London, United Kingdom

24 Utilita Arena Cardiff, Cardiff, United Kingdom

26 Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth, United Kingdom

27 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, United Kingdom

29 The Factory, Manchester, United Kingdom

30 The Factory, Manchester, United Kingdom



DECEMBER

1 The Factory, Manchester, United Kingdom

3 First Direct Arena, Leeds, United Kingdom

4 OVO Hydro, Glasgow, United Kingdom

6 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

7 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland