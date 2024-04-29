Fontaines D.C. announce 2024 European tour dates

Fontaines D.C. have unveiled an extensive 2024 European tour for later this year.

Following the announcement of their UK and Ireland tour, Fontaines D.C. are set to support their upcoming fourth album, ‘ROMANCE’, which is set for release on August 23 via XL Recordings. The European leg of the tour will commence on November 1 at Sagres Campo Pequeno in Lisbon and will conclude on November 16 at AFAS Live in Amsterdam.

Wunderhorse are confirmed as special guests throughout the European tour dates.

Tickets for the European shows are available for purchase starting May 3 at 9am BST/10am CET.

The dates in full read:

NOVEMBER

1 Sagres Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal

2 WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain

4 Alcatraz, Milan, Italy

5 X-TRA, Zurich, Switzerland

7 Zenith, Munich, Germany

8 Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

9 K.B. Hallen, Frederiksberg, Denmark

11 Sporthalle, Hamburg, Germany

12 E-Werk, Cologne, Germany

13 Zénith De Paris, Paris, France

15 Forest National, Bruxelles, Belgium

16 AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

In addition to their headline tour, Fontaines D.C. are also set to perform at festivals including Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Pukkelpop, and Sziget.