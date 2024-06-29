Fontaines D.C. are staking their claim as the best of their generation at Glastonbury 2024

There aren’t really many other bands quite like Fontaines D.C. right now.

Words: Dan Harrison.

Photos: Jamie MacMillan.

There aren’t really many other bands quite like Fontaines D.C. right now. From their big breakthrough debut album, they’ve weaved and evolved across two follow-ups that only strengthened their lustre, taking them from scrappy and smart punks to something more rounded and expansive.

But now, as they stand on the edge of the release of their fourth full-length, ‘ROMANCE’, they’ve done something entirely different. Leaping into their unknown, it’s now a full blown revolution. Visually, they’re different men – more expressive in their dress, stylised and cutting against the grain. Musically the threads remain – this is still Fontaines D.C. – but one with their influences caved wide open, but their drive tight and focused. If you wanted a conversation about who the best in the game was, right now, on form, they’d need to be in it.

And so it’s no shock that the Park Stage bows to their brilliance tonight. It might be a headline slot, but there are bigger nights to come from Grian and his band of brothers. So magnetic is their hold, you’d not want to place an upper limit on just how far they could take it.

From the moment they launch into the title track of their forthcoming record, it’s clear we’re witnessing a band at the peak of their powers, promising something entirely new and thrilling. The set is a masterclass in building a formidable back catalogue. ‘Jackie Down The Line’ stalks across the stage, ‘Televised Mind’ stands tall, and ‘I Love You’ cements its place as a high-water mark for the band. But it’s not just about the new – the old ragers still pack a punch. ‘Big’ feels more prophetic than ever, while ‘Boys in the Better Land’ rattles and raves to a triumphant response.

What truly sets the performance apart, though, is the band’s confidence in their new material. Closing with two fresh tracks is a bold move, but Fontaines D.C. pull it off with aplomb. ‘Favourite’, barely a week old, already feels like a new classic. But it’s ‘Starburster’ that steals the show – a grooving, shape-shifting, retching beast that leaves the crowd breathless and hungry for more.

As the final notes fade away, one thing is clear: Fontaines D.C. are staking their claim as one of the most vital bands of their generation. Transformative, addictive, and utterly brilliant – much like the band themselves. They’re one of a kind, and gloriously so.