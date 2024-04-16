Fontaines D.C. have unveiled a bold new look as they look set to drop a new single tomorrow

Fontaines D.C. continue to build anticipation for their expected upcoming album, this time with what appears to be a confirmed new single and a surprising new look.

The news comes after the band sent their fans into a frenzy with a cryptic new visualiser titled ‘Romance’, hinting at new material. The mysterious 90-second clip, unveiled earlier this week, is steeped in a sense of unease. Seemingly drawing inspiration from Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, the visualiser features a deserted hallway with two brown armchairs facing each other positioned directly in front of a set of orange elevator doors. This scene is a clear homage to the film’s iconic scene, but with a chilling twist – a torrent of neon green gunge erupts from the doors instead of blood.

However, the band has shifted focus to the announcement of their brand-new single. They’ve revealed the song will debut tomorrow at 6.30pm on BBC Radio 1. This news is coupled with a photo of the band sporting a bold new look, including leather, shiny silver trousers, pigtails and biker leathers. One fan commented on Instagram comparing Grian’s new style to Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, with another replying to suggest it was more Yungblud.

This visualiser follows a 30-second clip released last week, featuring a shirtless Chatten sporting bright green trousers, a black eye, and a body covered in cuts and bruises. In the bizarre scene, Chatten is seen petting a pig while a new song plays in the background.

While the band hasn’t officially confirmed the album title, both the ‘Romance’ visualiser and a recent social media update featuring the word “Romance” strongly suggest it could be the name of their highly-anticipated next project.

Fontaines D.C.’s most recent album, ‘Skinty Fia’, arrived in 2022. Since then, the band has kept busy with a cover of ‘Cello Song’ for the Nick Drake tribute album, The Endless Coloured Ways, and frontman Grian Chatten’s debut solo album, ‘Chaos For The Fly’.

Watch the mysterious ‘Romance’ visualiser below: