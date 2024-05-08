Fontaines D.C. have announced a new North American tour for 2024

Fontaines D.C. are set to embark on a comprehensive North American tour in 2024.

The Dublin-based band will kick off the North American leg of their ‘ROMANCE’ tour on September 20th in Seattle, WA. The run will see the group performing across various major cities in North America including Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Brooklyn, and others, concluding on October 20 in Philadelphia, PA. NYC newcomers Been Stellar will support.

The tour supports Fontaines D.C.’s upcoming fourth studio album ‘ROMANCE’, which is scheduled for release on August 23th via XL Recordings.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on May 10 at 10am local time, with details available on the band’s official website.

The dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

20 Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA

21 Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

22 Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC

24 The Warfield, San Francisco, CA

26 Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

27 SOMA, San Diego, CA

28 Fox Theater, Pomona, CA

30 The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

OCTOBER

2 Gothic Theatre, Englewood, CO

4 The Granada, Lawrence, KS

5 Slowdown, Omaha, NE

6 The Sylvee, Madison, WI

8 The Fillmore, Minneapolis, MN

9 The Salt Shed, Chicago, IL

11 Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Toronto, ON

12 MTELUS, Montreal, QC

13 Roadrunner, Boston, MA

15 Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY

18 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

20 The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA