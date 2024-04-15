Fontaines D.C. are fuelling their new album frenzy with an eerie video, titled ‘Romance’

Irish post-punk outfit Fontaines D.C. are sending their fans into a frenzy with a cryptic new visualiser titled ‘Romance’, hinting at their expected upcoming album.

The mysterious 90-second clip, unveiled this afternoon, is steeped in a sense of unease. Seemingly drawing inspiration from Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, the visualiser features a deserted hallway with two brown armchairs facing each other positioned directly in front of a set of orange elevator doors. This scene is a clear homage to the film’s iconic scene, but with a chilling twist – a torrent of neon green gunge erupts from the doors instead of blood.

The accompanying music starts slow and eerie, with frontman Grian Chatten’s vocals delivering the lines: “Into the darkness again / In with the pigs in the pen / God knows I love you / Screws in my head / I will be beside you till you’re dead.” As the music intensifies, the green gunge spills out of the doors, adding to the unsettling atmosphere.

This visualiser follows a 30-second clip released last week, featuring a shirtless Chatten sporting bright green trousers, a black eye, and a body covered in cuts and bruises. In the bizarre scene, Chatten is seen petting a pig while a new song plays in the background.

While the band hasn’t officially confirmed the album title, both the ‘Romance’ visualiser and a recent social media update featuring the word “Romance” strongly suggest it could be the name of their highly-anticipated next project.

Fontaines D.C.’s most recent album, ‘Skinty Fia’, arrived in 2022. Since then, the band has kept busy with a cover of ‘Cello Song’ for the Nick Drake tribute album, The Endless Coloured Ways, and frontman Grian Chatten’s debut solo album, ‘Chaos For The Fly’.

Watch the mysterious ‘Romance’ visualiser below: