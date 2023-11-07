Foo Fighters have signed up to play Danish festival Roskilde next summer

The event will take place in June and July.
Photo credit: Frances Beach.

Foo Fighters have signed up to play Roskilde Festival.

The Danish non-profit festival will take place from 29th June-6th July 2024, and has previously announced Kali Uchis, Romy, Blondshell, PJ Harvey and more.

“Foo Fighters have proven themselves as a band that continues to evolve and look ahead. With their latest album, they embrace a challenging time and transform it into a life-affirming, communal experience which we look forward to seeing unfold at Roskilde Festival this summer,” says Anders Wahrén, Roskilde Festival’s Program Director.

For tickets and more information, visit roskilde-festival.dk.

