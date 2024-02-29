Bristol two-day festival FORWARDS has signed up Loyle Carner, LCD Soundsystem and more

FORWARDS has announced its first wave of acts for 2024.

Loyle Carner (pictured) is this year’s Saturday headliner alongside Four Tet, with LCD Soundsystem and Jessie Ware on the Sunday.

Also on the bill are Maribou State, Floating Points, Romy, Greentea Peng, Yussef Dayes, Yard Act, Baxter Dury, CMAT, Nubya Garcia, Hak Baker, MCRY, Jersey, Crazy P, Holysseus Fly and Da Funchaman & The Fire Blaze Band.

Tom Paine, Co-founder of Team Love, says: “FORWARDS is back for its third year, and we couldn’t be prouder. Each year it grows, evolves and delivers even more for the city of Bristol and beyond. From an international and genre-spanning music lineup to future thinking talks, initiatives and with a growing-in-popularity kids area, FORWARDS is the perfect day out for everyone.”

The two-day Bristol festival takes place from 31st August – 1st September. Tickets go on presale at 10am on Tuesday 5th March, and on general sale from 10am on Wednesday 6th March.