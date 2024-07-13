Fousheé announces third album ‘Pointy Heights’ for August release

Fousheé has announced her upcoming third studio album, ‘Pointy Heights’, set to release in August.

The R&B artist revealed the news through an Instagram post, sharing the album cover and a brief caption: “presenting ‘pointy heights’ the album coming aug…” While a specific release date has not been disclosed, fans can expect the new project to drop sometime in August.

‘Pointy Heights’ follows Fousheé’s previous album ‘softCORE’, which was released less than two years ago and marked her last offering of new music.

In addition to her own musical endeavours, Fousheé is set to feature on Childish Gambino’s final album, due for release on Friday, 19th July. She will contribute to two tracks on the album: ‘Steps Beach’, alongside Steve Lacy, and ‘Runnin’ Around’.

The announcement comes shortly after Fousheé’s appearance at Childish Gambino’s Bando Stone & The New World New York City listening party last weekend, where she performed and previewed her upcoming work.