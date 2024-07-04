Foxette Moxy releases debut EP ‘Big Computer’

Foxette Moxy, the solo project of Temples’ Adam Smith, has released his debut EP ‘Big Computer’.

The EP, which includes previously released singles ‘Zoom Out’ and ‘Flashman’, draws inspiration from diverse sources, including Picasso and Kurt Vonnegut. It explores themes of personal struggles and theories of consciousness, all wrapped in a soundscape of shimmering synths, rich melodies, and experimental elements.

The ‘Big Computer’ EP comprises six tracks: ‘Right Down The Middle’, ‘Waking Down’, ‘Mindbox’, ‘Bring On The Rose’, ‘Cautionary Tale’, and ‘Fish Moon’. You can check it out below.