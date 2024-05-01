Frances Forever announces debut album ‘Lockjaw’ and drops new single ‘Troll’

Frances Forever has announced the release of their debut full-length album ‘Lockjaw’, set to drop on June 28th.

The news comes alongside the unveiling of their new single and video, ‘Troll’.

Reflecting on the project, Frances explained: “I’m so excited to announce my debut album, Lockjaw. This project contains my favourite songs I’ve ever written, and I’ve never put so much of my heart into something. It feels like my baby, and I’ve spent the past two years perfecting it,” adding, “It’s a dream come true to share this with you. Lockjaw era baby!!!”

The newly released single ‘Troll’ is “an anthem for the socially anxious that I initially wrote as a joke after blowing off going to a friend’s party, because sometimes I want to hermit inside forever and become a little monster no one wants to talk to. It feels so good to cancel plans, to make friends with the snails and never wear pants. I created a little world I want to live in when I don’t feel like a person.”

In support of the album, Frances Forever is set to embark on the North American ‘Lockjaw Tour’, starting July 8th in Toronto at the Velvet Underground.

The dates in full read:

JULY

8 Velvet Underground, Toronto, ON

10 Shelter, Detroit, MI

11 Beat Kitchen, Chicago, IL

12 A&R Music Bar, Columbus, OH

14 Foundry, Philadelphia, PA

15 Atlantis, Washington, DC

16 Baby’s All Right, New York, NY

18 The Sinclair, Boston, MA