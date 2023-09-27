Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes have announced a new album, ‘Dark Rainbow’

Plus new single 'Man Of The Hour'.
Photo credit: Brian Rankin

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes have announced a new album, ‘Dark Rainbow’.

The record is set for release on 26th January via International Death Cult / AWAL, and is preceded by new single ‘Man Of The Hour’.

Singer Frank Carter says: “We talk about how rock and roll will never die, but we never really talk about how maybe the idea of the rock star should die. The whole concept and what it means has always been this glamorised moment, but ultimately when I put that suit on, it didn’t go very well for me.

“I’m just witnessing the world change so quickly and I’m still trying to come to terms with who I am and what the authentic version of me is. By giving people what I thought they wanted I think I got further and further away from who I actually am.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. Money
  2. Man of the Hour
  3. Can I Take You Home
  4. American Spirit
  5. Happier Days
  6. Brambles
  7. Queen of Hearts
  8. Sun Bright Golden Happening
  9. Superstar
  10. Self Love
  11. A Dark Rainbow

Catch Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes live at the following:

FEBRUARY
06 Feb – The Great Hall, Cardiff, UK
07 Feb – O2 Academy, Bristol, UK
09 Feb – Academy, Manchester, UK
10 Feb – Northumbria Uni Student’s Union, Newcastle, UK
11 Feb – Barrowland, Glasgow, UK
13 Feb – O2 Academy, Leeds, UK
14 Feb – Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton, UK
15 Feb – Roundhouse, London, UK
16 Feb – Roundhouse, London, UK
22 Feb – Metropol, Berlin, DE
23 Feb – Live Music Hall, Cologne, DE
24 Feb – Le Bataclan, Paris, FR
26 Feb – AB Main Hall, Brussels, BE
27 Feb – 013 Poppodium, Tilburg, Netherlands, NL

