Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes have released a melancholic new single about getting tangled in love, ‘Brambles’

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes have released a new single, ‘Brambles’.

It’s a cut from their recently-announced new album, ‘Dark Rainbow’, set for release on 26th January via International Death Cult / AWAL.

Singer Frank Carter says: “Brambles is a melancholic bop born from the bramble thorns of love we let grow around us until we are tangled with no method of escaping unscathed. Like our neural pathways become stronger and deeper with each unconscious action, the thorns of love hook deeper and the brambles wrap tighter until we are barely recogniseable and even our loved ones can no longer comfort us or lead us to safety for fear of being cut and torn themselves. An ode to the passion of love and a warning not to get lost in it when you go looking.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Money Man of the Hour Can I Take You Home American Spirit Happier Days Brambles Queen of Hearts Sun Bright Golden Happening Superstar Self Love A Dark Rainbow

Catch Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes live at the following:

FEBRUARY

06 Feb – The Great Hall, Cardiff, UK

07 Feb – O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

09 Feb – Academy, Manchester, UK

10 Feb – Northumbria Uni Student’s Union, Newcastle, UK

11 Feb – Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

13 Feb – O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

14 Feb – Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton, UK

15 Feb – Roundhouse, London, UK

16 Feb – Roundhouse, London, UK

22 Feb – Metropol, Berlin, DE

23 Feb – Live Music Hall, Cologne, DE

24 Feb – Le Bataclan, Paris, FR

26 Feb – AB Main Hall, Brussels, BE

27 Feb – 013 Poppodium, Tilburg, Netherlands, NL