Franz Ferdinand have booked an intimate Scottish tour for September

Franz Ferdinand have announced their first live shows in over a year.

The Glasgow-formed band teased the announcement on social media on Saturday (13th July), sharing a video clip of frontman Alex Kapranos speaking from an airport.

In the video, Kapranos says: “Hi, it’s Alex, speaking very quietly because I’m in an airport and don’t want to look too much like an influencer or some other kind of fanny. But I’m very excited because we can tell you all now that we’re going to be starting our live shows with a few gigs around Scotland, in some places we’ve never been before. So keep your eyes open.”

The tour will see Franz play three shows across Scotland, beginning on 26th September at the Spa Pavilion in Strathpeffer. The band will then perform at the Albert Halls in Stirling on 27th September, before concluding the run at The Venue in Dumfries on 28th September.

Tickets for all three shows will go on general sale on Friday (19th July) at 9am.

The dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

26 Spa Pavilion, Strathpeffer

27 Albert Halls, Stirling

28 The Venue, Dumfries