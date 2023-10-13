Fred again.. has teamed up with US singer-songwriter Jozzy for a new single, ‘ten’.

The track follows on from his recent Obongjayar collaboration ‘adore u’, and a tour that included a whopping four nights at London’s Alexandra Palace.

A press release explains: “A prolific writer, vocalist and collaborator, Jozzy – mentored by Timbaland & Missy Elliot, inaugural signing of Diddy’s Love Records imprint and co-writer of Lil Nas X’s history-making US Billboard & UK OCC #1 single, ‘Old Town Road’ – has also been instrumental in the success of records by everyone from SZA, Summer Walker and Latto to Metro Boomin & 6lack.”

Check out the new single below.