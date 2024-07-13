Fred Again.. plays surprise pub gig with The Japanese House

Fred Again.. has surprised fans with an intimate secret set at Rising Sun Pensford, a pub in Brixton, Somerset, performing alongside The Japanese House.

The performance took place on July 12th. The Rising Sun Pensford shared on their Instagram Stories that they were “closed for a private event” on Friday.

The following day, Fred Again.. shared his experience on Instagram Stories, highlighting the performance with The Japanese House’s Amber Bain. They performed Bain’s 2023 song ‘Sunshine Baby’, with Fred later commenting “Amber’s voice is so magical I couldn’t stop smiling.”

The set also featured solo material from Fred Again.., who recently surprised Glastonbury attendees with a secret set where he debuted new material.

