Frozemode have dropped their new single ‘Black Hole’, exploring themes of introspection and escapism

Frozemode have released their latest single ‘BLACK HOLE’.

‘BLACK HOLE’ delves into themes of self-awareness and introspection, with lyrics that reflect on the use of bad habits as an escape from reality. Discussing the inspiration behind the track, Frozemode shared, “Sometimes we find ourselves using bad habits to run away from our problems and sometimes this can get you stuck in a spiral or ‘black hole’, where those problems are never solved. With the sound of this track we tried to reflect the fact that on the surface everything looks like a party, but underneath it everything’s a lot muddier than it seems.”

Frozemode’s busy tour schedule continues this summer with several festival appearances lined up.

The dates in full read:

JULY

10 2000trees, Cheltenham, UK

27 Deer Shed Festival, Yorkshire, UK

AUGUST

23 Reading Festival, Reading, UK

24 Leeds Festival, Leeds, UK

31 Barnstomper Festival, Dorset, UK