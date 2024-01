Future Islands have released a new single, ‘Say Goodbye’.

It’s a cut from their upcoming new album, ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’.

Set for release on 26th January 2024, their seventh full-length has already been teased by recent singles ‘The Fight’ and ‘The Tower’, as well as ‘Deep In The Night’, ‘King of Sweden’ and ‘Peach’.

Check it out below.