Gaffa Tape Sandy move on from unhealthy relationships with their new single, ‘Energy’

Gaffa Tape Sandy have released their new single, ‘Energy’.

The track is the latest to be taken from the Brighton garage-punk trio’s forthcoming new album ‘Hold My Hand, God Damn It’, which is set for release on 31st May via Alcopop! Records.

They say of the track: “‘Energy’ is about maturing, and realising the relationships that no longer have a place in your life, and about how lockdown forced us to acknowledge these stale interactions.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at an album release show on 5th June at Rough Trade East, London.